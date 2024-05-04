Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Up 1.2%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.22. 239,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,940,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUNR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $679.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 78.98%. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.