Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,254. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.40 and its 200-day moving average is $349.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.