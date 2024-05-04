Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 714,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 271,385 shares.The stock last traded at $22.93 and had previously closed at $22.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 862.4% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 97,154 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 63,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,668 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

