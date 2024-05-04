Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 714,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 271,385 shares.The stock last traded at $22.93 and had previously closed at $22.94.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
