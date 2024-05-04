Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

