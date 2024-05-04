Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
