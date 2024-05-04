Invesco Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0391 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

