Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $10.11 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $280,667.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,797,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,394,533.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,673 shares of company stock valued at $665,497.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

