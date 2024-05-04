iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 91,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 50,966 shares.The stock last traded at $63.19 and had previously closed at $61.43.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,847,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

