iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,683,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,143% from the previous session’s volume of 135,508 shares.The stock last traded at $61.28 and had previously closed at $60.31.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

