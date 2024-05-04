iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.50. The stock had a trading volume of 751,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,412. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.41 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

