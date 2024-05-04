iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 543,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,272. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

