Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Set at C$25.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IVN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.17.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

IVN stock opened at C$19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.99. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$9.89 and a one year high of C$20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4702621 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. 50.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ivanhoe Mines

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

