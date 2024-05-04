JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading 7.9% Higher

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.59. 6,800,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 14,355,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

JD.com Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JD.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after buying an additional 1,265,995 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,009,000. Finally, Discerene Group LP boosted its position in JD.com by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,347,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after buying an additional 1,737,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

