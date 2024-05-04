JMP Securities Boosts ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Price Target to $15.50

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ACR opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.99. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $14.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 84.01 and a quick ratio of 84.01.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

