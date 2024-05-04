Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,096,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

