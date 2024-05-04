Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.25.

JCI stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.38. 7,096,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,400,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,553,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after buying an additional 2,001,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

