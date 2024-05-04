Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

JCI traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. 7,096,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

