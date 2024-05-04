JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $90.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $95.85 on Thursday. Ashland has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $99.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ashland by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 67,556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 696.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,932,000 after purchasing an additional 256,828 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

