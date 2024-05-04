Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $93.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UMBF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Barclays raised UMB Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,079 shares of company stock worth $2,159,628 over the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 198.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in UMB Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

