Kellanova (NYSE:K) Trading Up 8.2% on Strong Earnings

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $61.89 and last traded at $61.68. 1,636,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,131,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $4,175,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,620,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,128,173.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,891,044. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.