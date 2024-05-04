Kellanova (NYSE:K) Trading Up 8.2% on Strong Earnings

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $61.89 and last traded at $61.68. 1,636,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,131,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.
The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.
Kellanova Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.
In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $4,175,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,620,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,128,173.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,891,044. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39.
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
