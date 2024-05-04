Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Kforce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KFRC opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.32. Kforce has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 7.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

