Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. HSBC upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,345 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.10 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.