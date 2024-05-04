Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE KMI opened at $18.58 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

