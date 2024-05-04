KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

KORU Medical Systems stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,662. KORU Medical Systems has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

