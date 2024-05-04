Kristin Sverchek Sells 6,500 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $61,250.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $105,950.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lyft by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

