Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19), Briefing.com reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27-0.33 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.270-0.330 EPS.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.
Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries
In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.
