Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at B. Riley

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

KLIC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 535,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,442. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

