Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Posts Earnings Results

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LARK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Sunday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

