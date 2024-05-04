Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Las Vegas Sands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years. Las Vegas Sands has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61.

Insider Activity

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

