Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Down 39%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report) traded down 39% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. 18,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 46,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Latch Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Get Latch alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latch

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Latch stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Free Report) by 169.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,053 shares during the quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned 0.71% of Latch worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.