Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues Earnings Results

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAURGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 882,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,550. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

