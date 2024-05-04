LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Trading Up 6.7%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.95 and last traded at $85.95. Approximately 212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.55.
LEG Immobilien Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25.
About LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.
