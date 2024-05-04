Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,182,870,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares during the period. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $1,892,774,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Linde by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,174 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,960,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,475,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,766,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,146,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $423.60. 2,657,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.69. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.15.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

