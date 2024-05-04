Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $20.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $716.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.97 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $753.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $713.00.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

