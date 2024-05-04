Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $697,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $193,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,719,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,894,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

