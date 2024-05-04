Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Chubb by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,275.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $248.54. 1,444,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.96 and its 200 day moving average is $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Get Our Latest Report on CB

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.