Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at $87,000.

LESL stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $869.04 million, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

