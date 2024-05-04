LGT Group Foundation Decreases Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,370 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Burford Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 5.8% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,581,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after buying an additional 86,888 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 36.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,890,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,708,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 259.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Price Performance

BUR opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Burford Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. Analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 4.38%.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

