LGT Group Foundation Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3,338.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 341,863 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

