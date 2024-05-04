LGT Group Foundation Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $206.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.