LGT Group Foundation Has $1.05 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,796 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,662 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,996,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,361,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,730 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $49,752,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,338,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,121,000 after acquiring an additional 497,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

TD stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

