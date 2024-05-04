LGT Group Foundation Trims Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 378,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after purchasing an additional 272,184 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,492,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 208,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 23.5% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 263,599 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $42.83 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

