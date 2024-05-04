Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells $436,600.00 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 825,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,014,312.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $417,400.00.

NYSE LBRT opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

