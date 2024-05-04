Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 29.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 12.7% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $423.60. 2,657,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.69. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

