Littelfuse’s (LFUS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

LFUS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $8.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.40. 219,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.35. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

