LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Stock Price Up 9.1%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
LMP Automotive Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.
About LMP Automotive
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates.
