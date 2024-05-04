Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,540 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Woodward worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.83. The company had a trading volume of 434,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,373. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Woodward’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

