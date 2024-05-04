Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,909 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 883,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,909 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,597,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,784. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

