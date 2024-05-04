Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 140,004 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,004 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PayPal worth $53,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 184,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 59,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP raised its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,421,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,914. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

