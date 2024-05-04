Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 619,242 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 6,960.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,242 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Smartsheet worth $30,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 986,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,981. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,568 shares of company stock valued at $914,723 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

