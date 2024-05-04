Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 60,013 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,484,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,065. The firm has a market cap of $318.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.41 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.